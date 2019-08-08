|
Peter G. Wilson EDMOND
May 19, 1944 - August 6, 2019
Peter (Pete) George Wilson, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed away August 6, 2019 at the age of 75. Pete was born May 19, 1944 in Pearl River, New York, and grew up in Hills-dale, NJ. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Micki) Wilson, his son, Christopher Wilson of Emeryville, CA, and his sister, Patricia Wilson of San Diego, CA. Peter was a graduate of State University of New York at Delhi with an Associate Degree in Civil Engineering, then attended and graduated from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia with both a Bachelor's and Master's in Geology. Pete and his wife, Micki, moved to Oklahoma City in 1970 where he began his 49-year career as a petroleum geologist in OKC with Cities Service Oil Company, before opening the Oklahoma City office for Beren/Berexco Corporation where he achieved the position of Vice President of Exploration.
Pete Wilson was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond, OK, and volunteered for numerous activities including as a Eucharistic minister, an usher, adoration, and taught RCIA classes. Pete was a youth soccer coach in Edmond, OK and General Manager of the Oklahoma City Spirit Football Club of the Lone Star Soccer Alliance. Pete also enjoyed travelling to Europe, taking the occasional Vegas getaway, and visiting prominent Civil War battlefields such as Gettysburg and Antietam. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, from 7:30 and 9:30 pm at Smith & Kernke North May. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Saturday, August 10, at St. John the Baptist Church in Edmond, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 8, 2019