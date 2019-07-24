Philip A. Raczkowski

March 2, 1940 - June 28, 2019



EDMOND

Philip A. Raczkowski, of Edmond, OK, formerly of Unionville, CT, enetered into rest on June 28, 2019. Phil was born on March 2, 1940, a son of Julian and Frances (Rozanski) Raczkowski, originally of New Britain, CT.

He was the life partner of Victoria Montero for 29 years. They met while Phil was doing mission work in Costa Rico. He also leaves her children, Tammy, Kevin, and Jennifer; his brother, Richard Raczkowski and his wife Marla of Oklahoma City, with whom he shared Raczkowski and Associates, a life insurance and financial planning business; his sister, Charlotte Raczkowski and her husband Jeremy D'Entremont of Portsmouth, NH; and his sister, Vera Adams and her husband Jack of Kensington, CT. Also, nieces, Julia, Joan and Tina (who called him Uncle Peachpit since he loved peaches), and nephew, John.

Phil graduated from Farm-ington High School and the University of Hartford in CT. He served in the United States Air Force. He was a Certified Financial Planner, Charter Life Underwriter and Accredited Estate Planner. He loved to play golf, pheasant hunt, and watch the New York Yankees. His happy laugh and kindness shall always be remembered.

A memorial service will be held on July 25th at 1pm, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1901 NW 18 St., OKC, OK. There will be a gathering after service at Kelly Room across from church. He smoked in college and at a young age, and in recent years, he developed COPD. The family suggests that all smokers give it up now! Published in The Oklahoman on July 24, 2019