Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
The Porches
450 Outer Banks Way
Edmond, OK
Philip Allen Tennery
Jan. 17, 1946 - March 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Philip Allen "Rosie" Tennery died Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Born in Oklahoma City Jan. 17, 1946, the son of Tom & Elizabeth Tennery, Philip was a lifelong resident of Oklahoma City and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving at Fort Sam Houston and South Korea. A gifted, natural athlete, Philip excelled in any sport he played, and he was an exceptional softball player who anchored the Our Lady's church league softball team for many years as third baseman. Philip was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Tennery. He is survived by his sister, Mary Beth Schott; brothers, Jim, John, and Paul Tennery; brother-in-law, John Schott; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Karen Tennery, and Andrea Doeden. The family invites friends to share memories of Philip at a gathering Friday, March 15, 12 p.m. at the The Porches, 450 Outer Banks Way in Edmond.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019
