|
|
Phillip D. Blagg EDMOND
Dec. 21, 1946 - Aug. 5, 2019
Longtime Edmond resident, Phillip Don Blagg, age 72, of Purcell, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. The family will receive friends at 9:00 A.M. Friday at Wilson-Little Funeral Home, and all are wel-come to come for visitation. Interment is scheduled for 10:00 A.M. at the Hillside Cemetery in Purcell. Memorial Services will follow at 2:00 P.M., at the Matthews Funeral Home Chapel, 601 S. Kelley, Edmond. Send online condolences @
wilsonlittle.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 7, 2019