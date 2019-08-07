Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Blagg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip D. Blagg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip D. Blagg Obituary

Phillip D. Blagg
Dec. 21, 1946 - Aug. 5, 2019

EDMOND
Longtime Edmond resident, Phillip Don Blagg, age 72, of Purcell, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. The family will receive friends at 9:00 A.M. Friday at Wilson-Little Funeral Home, and all are wel-come to come for visitation. Interment is scheduled for 10:00 A.M. at the Hillside Cemetery in Purcell. Memorial Services will follow at 2:00 P.M., at the Matthews Funeral Home Chapel, 601 S. Kelley, Edmond. Send online condolences @

wilsonlittle.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matthews Funeral Home
Download Now