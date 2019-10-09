|
Phillip R. Haynie MIDWEST CITY
Feb. 1, 1960 - Oct. 4, 2019
Phillip Ray Haynie, 59, passed away 10-04-2019. He was born on 2-1-1960, in OKC, to Phil and Fay Haynie.
He served his country as an 82nd airborn paratrooper in the U.S. Army. Phillip was a member of the NRA, and the Territorial Marshall's at the OKC Gun Club. He was the owner of PBS Plumbing Heat & Air, and a member of the Choctaw Tribe.
Phillip is survived by his wife Pamela, four daughters, two sisters, and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral service will be held at 1P.M. Thursday 10-10-2019, at the Bill Eisenhour SE Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 9, 2019