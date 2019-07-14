Phillip Harvey Kundes

June 13, 1959 - June 23, 2019



LAWTON

Phillip Harvey Kundes, 60, unexpectedly passed away June 23, 2019, in his home in Lawton, OK. Phil was born on June 13, 1959, in Arcadia, CA, but he moved to Bethany, OK when he was just 10 years old. He very much enjoyed growing up in Bethany, learned to work on cars from the older kids in the neighborhood, and started to build his own car when he was just 14. He graduated from Putnam City West High School in 1977.

Although initially he had different career plans, he became interested in medicine after his own parents' untimely death. After earning a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Texas in Arlington in 1993, he served diligently in the health care field, first as an ER Nurse in Dallas and eventually as a Pathologist's Assistant in Oklahoma City and Lawton.

He married Ildiko Nagy in 1997, and he was a devoted and loving husband. They were each other's best friend and were lucky enough to have worked together at the same places for many years. He was a caring stepfather to his three stepchildren, developing a good relationship with each of them.

Phil had a wide range of interests and hobbies: he was a voracious reader of history and politics, a music aficionado, a foodie, a car and motorcycle enthusiast, and loved to discuss his thoughts with those close to him. He loved the outdoors and used to be a runner for many years. Lately, he enjoyed fixing up and tricking out his motorcycles, and would ride them whenever he could.

Phil had a gentle and caring soul, and he was always very careful not to hurt anybody's feelings or offend anybody.

Phil was preceded in death by his mother and father, Thelma and Harvey Kundes.

He is survived by his wife, Ildiko Nagy; his three stepchildren, Daniel, Robert, and Genevieve Foerster; his daughter-in-law, Yvette Foerster; granddaughter, Kora Foerster; his sister, brother-in-law, and nephew, Tonia, Ronald, and John Imoe; extended family members in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas; and his faithful Blue Heeler, Izzy.

Phil enjoyed his life and liked to live it to the fullest. He was still full of plans, projects, and dreams when his untimely sudden death occurred. He will be terribly missed by those closest to him.

Services are at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home in Bethany at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 19. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 14, 2019