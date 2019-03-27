|
BETHANY
Phillip Ray Shirey
March 26, 1936 - March 23, 2019
Phil was born March 26 1936 at University Hospital in Oklahoma City. He was a Bethany HS and Central State College graduate. Phil married Charlene Jezek in June 1958 and was commissioned in the US Navy in December. Phil owned a mechanical contracting business, C.R. Shirey Co., until his retirement. He was a Bethany City Councilman for 28 years. Phil enjoyed car racing, history, politics and was active in his US Navy ship association.
Phil is survived by Charlene and their two children, Melissa Dietz (Paul) and Eric (Beth) and 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father C.R., mother Kathryn, and brother Reg.
A memorial is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Buchanan Funeral Home. Donations may be made to Navy-Marine Corp Relief Society or Russell-Murray Hospice.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 27, 2019