Phillip Ross Scoggins EDMOND
January 24, 1980-September 22, 2019
Phillip Ross Scoggins, age 39, passed away in his home with his loving family by his side the evening of September 22nd, 2019. Phillip fought daily against the weight of PTSD and the symptoms secondary to a traumatic brain injury he sustained while serving his country in the United States Marine Corps. As we mourn for Phillip, we also hope to bring awareness to the issues many of our fellow military Veterans suffer. Sadly, Phillip was not able to sustain this constant struggle and we pray he can now rest and that he may finally find the peace he couldn't quite get here on earth. Phillip is survived by his parents Jeffery and Linda Scoggins, and his younger brother Steven and his wife JoEll Scoggins. He also leaves behind four young children: Hayden Leigh (age 9), Ryder Ross (age 7), Briggs Holdyn (age 6), Stratton York (age 4), and his best friend, their mother Andrea. Phillip is an honored Marine Corp Veteran, serving his country for multiple tours in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Even with all of Phillip's contributions during his military career he would tell you he was most fulfilled by his role as "Dad", and how proud he was of his children. Phillip's pride was palpable when he would talk about how confident and fiery his oldest Hayden is, or Ryder, so thoughtful and observant. Phillip would tell story after story about how charismatic and fervent Briggs is and that he loved to watch how gregarious and outgoing Stratton can be. Phillip was raised by his devoted family in Edmond, Oklahoma, where he developed his lifelong love of family time, writing, and animals, whether that be one of the many household pets or random creatures he and his brother found in the creek behind their house. Phillip never met a stranger, and even from a young age, embraced his ability to create lifelong connections with those around him. Phillip was a charismatic extrovert that made everyone he met feel like they instantly belonged. Phillip would frequently be heard singing to himself or keeping the entire family doubled over in laughter with his light-hearted jokes and jubilant personality. Phillip took great pride in his long family history of self-less military service men, including his Father Jeff, and Grandfather Claude or more affectionately known as "CJ". Services for Phillip will be held this Friday September 27th, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church in Edmond at 2pm with a graveside service to follow, where he will be lovingly laid to rest next to his grandparents at Edmond Memorial Cemetery. The family is asking in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Phillips honor to Focus Marine Foundation and the Semper Fi Fund.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 25, 2019