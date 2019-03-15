Phoebe Virginia Cross

March 6, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Phoebe Virginia Cross was brought into this world by the LORD on Ash Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The LORD let Phoebe's family enjoy her sweet presence for half a day. Then the LORD took Phoebe away with Him. Praise be to the LORD our God. Phoebe leaves behind her father and mother, Tucker Henry Cross and Tran Bao Huynh Cross. She is survived by her sister, Daphne Clara Cross, and her paternal grandparents, David Henry Cross and Lisa Tucker Cross of Oklahoma City, her paternal great grandfather, Orville Harold Tucker, and her maternal grandmother, Huong Buu Ho of Oklahoma City. Phoebe Virginia Cross enjoyed hugs, kisses, prayers, and many hymns during her short stay on God's green earth. She also received many happy boops on her lovely little nose. She is a daughter of the LORD's covenant, and she was baptized. Rest in Peace. A funeral for Phoebe will be 11 am Friday, March 15th, at Redeemer Reformed Church of OKC, 1300 N. Robinson with interment with family in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.