Phyllis Ann Flake

March 27, 1932 - March 26, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Phyllis Ann Flake, of Oklahoma City, also lovingly known as Mema, passed away Marrch 26, 2019, in her home with the company of her family, at the age of 86. She was born March 27, 1932, in Avery, OK, to Paul Edward & Thelma Ione (King) Robertson. Mrs. Flake graduated from Cushing High School in 1950, proceeded to nursing school, where she graduated in 1953 and continued her nursing career for the next 45 years. She retired from St. Anthony Hospital after 27 years. She enjoyed reading newspapers, watching sports, and traveling. Her first love was her children and grandchildren. Phyllis was survived by 3 daughters, Rebecca Horton, Jane Flake, & Linda Stilwell and one great son-in-law Curtis Stilwell; 9 grand-children, Scott Archer, Shelly Brunette, Sarah Horton, Samantha Horton, Johnathan Flake, Chad Stilwell, Dusty Stilwell, Laurie Johnson and Cody Stilwell; 10 great- grandchildren; a special niece, Paula Moore; nephews, cousins and other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kay Moore; brother-in-law, Bob Moore; and 2 sons, James and Earl Flake. Her knowledge and caring personality will be greatly missed. Funeral Services for Phyllis will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Lynlee Mae Chapel located at 507 E. Main Street, Moore, OK. Interment will be at 3:00 PM, at Avery Memorial Cemetery, Cushing, OK. Services are under the direction of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary