|
|
Phyllis J. Barnett OKLAHOMA CITY
Sep. 27, 1940 - Oct. 5, 2019
Phyllis Jean Barnett, Phyl to her friends, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the age of 79, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born Sep-tember 27, 1940 in Arkansas City, Kansas to Luther and Iona (Fair) Barnett. Phyl's mother died when she was very young. She lived part time with her grandmother, Lola Fair, who provided tremendous core values and a strong work ethic. Phyl graduated from Tryon High School in 1959. She lived and worked in Ponca City before moving to Oklahoma City. She attended Central State University and worked as many as three jobs at one time. Due to her strong will and self-determination, she attained career success at Fife Corporation, manufac-turers of Guiding Systems. Starting at entry level, she advanced to be supervisor of the electronics department. After retiring from Fife in 2003, Phyl moved to a 5-acre country place in Stillwater. She often said that was the happiest time of her life because she loved country life, mowing and playing golf. Late in the evening, she loved sitting on the patio surrounded by 4 very large rescue dogs and counting all the different kinds of birds in the aviary; including her favorite, the painted bunting. In 2011, due to some health issues, the acreage became too much to keep looking like a park. Phyl returned to Okla. City. Now there was more time for golf. She also loved working crossword puzzles, reading a good book with Max, her beloved cat, curled up in her lap, and she loved the color blue. Her favorite time was going out to lunch with friends. She also said her neighbors were the greatest she has ever had. Phyl was reserved and some-what shy among strangers, but once she got to know you, you were in for a real treat. Her quick wit and sense of humor were always on the ready. She was also a very talented artist, but gave up painting several years ago; our loss. Phyl often commented that she was blessed to have the Medical "A" team in her corner, with Drs. Bova, Dernaika, Kingrey and Lawrence. She was preceded in death by her parents; half-brother, Kenneth Fisher; and sister, Marilyn Walker. She is survived by nephews: David Parks and wife Lori of Moore, Mike Parks and wife Billie of Choctaw, Kirk Fisher of Bloomfield, Michigan, and Kent Fisher of Salem, Illinois; nieces, Sharla Waltrip of Arapaho, OK, and Jeri Kay Schimmels of Oklahoma City; and good friend, golf buddy and caregiver, Joyce Wood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to OMRF or Free to Live Animal Sanctuary. A grave-side service will be held 11:00am, Monday, Oct. 14, at Resurrection Memorial Gardens in OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019