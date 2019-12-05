Home

Bill Merritt Funeral Service
6201 Northwest 39th Expressway
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 789-5622
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bill Merritt Funeral Service
6201 Northwest 39th Expressway
Bethany, OK 73008
PHYLLIS HARRISON


1923 - 2019
Phyllis L. Harrison
Aug. 6, 1923 - Dec. 3, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Our mother, grandmother and friend, Phyllis LaVerne Harrison (Storey), born in Mulvane, Sumner County, KS on Aug. 6, 1923, passed on to be with our Lord in Oklahoma City Dec. 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Leroy Herb Harrison. She had a love and passion for painting, square dancing, genealogy, gardening and, most of all, her family. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Cheryl D. Horsley, of Oklahoma City; her grandson, C. Tommy Horsley and wife Angela, of Bethany; great-grandsons, C. Logan and wife Kali, Cameron and wife Lucy, Chase, and Caleb; and three great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Bill Merritt Funeral Service.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 5, 2019
