Phyllis L. Harrison OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 6, 1923 - Dec. 3, 2019
Our mother, grandmother and friend, Phyllis LaVerne Harrison (Storey), born in Mulvane, Sumner County, KS on Aug. 6, 1923, passed on to be with our Lord in Oklahoma City Dec. 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Leroy Herb Harrison. She had a love and passion for painting, square dancing, genealogy, gardening and, most of all, her family. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Cheryl D. Horsley, of Oklahoma City; her grandson, C. Tommy Horsley and wife Angela, of Bethany; great-grandsons, C. Logan and wife Kali, Cameron and wife Lucy, Chase, and Caleb; and three great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Bill Merritt Funeral Service.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 5, 2019