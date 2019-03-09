|
|
Porter H. Mitchell OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 29, 1928 - March 4, 2019
Porter Hayward Mitchell was born in Swissvale, PA on Aug. 29, 1928. He graduated from Kansas University in 1950 with a geology degree. He married Barbara Rose Falk in September and was then drafted into the Army. The couple spent a year in Japan during the Korean War, where he managed a mapping unit that took pictures of and mapped areas in China. After the Army, Porter joined Magnolia Petroleum, later incorporated into Mobil Oil. They lived all over the United States, including Montana, North Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado where Porter loved to camp and travel while enjoying the mountains and wildlife. Porter is survived by Barbara; his sister, Sylvia; three sons, a daughter and their respective spouses, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Concordia Life Care Community in The Gathering Room.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 9, 2019