Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PORTER MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PORTER MITCHELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Porter H. Mitchell
Aug. 29, 1928 - March 4, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Porter Hayward Mitchell was born in Swissvale, PA on Aug. 29, 1928. He graduated from Kansas University in 1950 with a geology degree. He married Barbara Rose Falk in September and was then drafted into the Army. The couple spent a year in Japan during the Korean War, where he managed a mapping unit that took pictures of and mapped areas in China. After the Army, Porter joined Magnolia Petroleum, later incorporated into Mobil Oil. They lived all over the United States, including Montana, North Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado where Porter loved to camp and travel while enjoying the mountains and wildlife. Porter is survived by Barbara; his sister, Sylvia; three sons, a daughter and their respective spouses, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Concordia Life Care Community in The Gathering Room.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.