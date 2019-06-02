|
R. Eugene OKLAHOMA CITY
Pendergrass
April 1, 1931 - May 29, 2019
R. Eugene Pendergrass, 88, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. Eugene was born on April 1, 1931, in Vian, OK to Dovie and Clifton Pendergrass. He retired from Macklanburg Duncan Company and spent many happy years of retirement in his lake home in Eufaula, OK. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mildred; one daughter and son-in-law, Nelda & Dan Oliver; one son, Zane Pendergrass; his two grandchildren, Jason Oliver & wife Jody and granddaughter, Leah Oliver; four great-grandchildren, Jessica Oliver, Connor Oliver, Carson Oliver, and Parker Oliver; his sister-in-law, Mary McMahan; two brothers, Charles McMahan & his wife Lavone and Earl Wayne McMahan; and many relatives and friends. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed. Per his request, there will be no service.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019