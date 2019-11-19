Home

John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Memory Gardens,
Oklahoma City, OK
R. V. COOK


1939 - 2019
R. V. COOK Obituary

R.V. Cook
Dec. 2, 1939 - Nov. 16, 2019

MOORE
R.V. Cook passed away on November 16, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born on December 2, 1939 to Roy Cook and Vera Bullard in Quinton, OK. R.V. enjoyed computers, listening to music and golfing when he was able. He is survived by his wife of the home, Vivian Cook; one son, Richie Cook and wife Janice; six grand-children, Aubrey Cook and wife Molly, Ashleigh Cook, Sarah Cook, Hannah Cook, Darci Cook, Kyle Cook; two brothers, Raymond Cook and JR Cook. He is preceded in death by his son, Randy Vern Cook; great granddaughter, Peyton Grace Ramirez; two sisters, Billie Barker and Hazel Barker; and his parents. A Graveside Service will be held 2:00pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Oklahoma City, OK. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 19, 2019
