Church of the Servant
14343 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Servant
14343 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Oklahoma City, OK
Rachel Witten-Whelan


1935 - 2019
Rachel
Witten-Whelan
Nov. 3, 1935 - Aug. 24, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Rachel Witten-Whelan died unexpectedly but peacefully on Saturday 8/24/19. She was born Nov. 3, 1935 in Greensburg, KY. Her life was full and well lived. Rachel loved to travel. She was an avid reader, she loved to laugh and never stopped learning. She was the mother of three girls and two boys. Our Mom taught us how to cook, clean and do laundry. She also had the gift of being the best hostess and passed it along to us. Our house was an open door when we were growing up. There was always room for one more. She was a high school English teacher, a school counselor, the founder of A Chance to Change, and had a private counseling practice for the past 34 years. Our Mom battled Lupus, hemolytic anemia, and rheumatoid arthritis on a daily basis but never complained. She continued her work up until her death. She loved her clients. She was able to fight her physical ailments with the help of the Lord and many of us spent time in prayer with her. She will be missed by so many. Rachel was preceded in death by her parents Leon and Lillie Atwell, and her husband Michael J. Whelan. She is survived by her sister Carol Teague, her daughters Janna Morris and husband David, Cyndy Janssen and husband Tom, Kim Schlecht and husband James, her sons, Sean Whelan and wife Christina and Dan Whelan and wife Adrianne; 14 grand-children, Emily Hunnicutt, David Janssen, Elliot Janssen, Jacob Morris, Joey Morris, Hilary Cox, Andrew Schlecht, Ethan Schlecht, Jillian Harsha, Matthew Whelan, Pierce Whelan, Nicolette Whelan, Owen Whelan and Luke Whelan; and 7 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OMRF Lupus Research (https://omrf.org/donation-form/ A memorial service to remember Rachel will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Church of the Servant, 14343 N. MacArthur Blvd., OKC, OK. Visit:

www.vondelsmithmortuary.com to read more about
Rachel's life.

Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 27, 2019
