Maureen Kelly Rainey

June 30, 1935 - June 10, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

On June 10, 2019, Maureen Kelly Rainey passed after losing a short but gallant battle with a relentless adversary. She was born in New Britain, CT as the third child of James and Teresa Kelly. After a parochial education she attended New Britain HS where she graduated in 1953. She then attended St. Francis School of Nursing where she graduated in 1956 and attained her RN certification. She met her future husband, Francis (Fran) Rainey in the spring of 1955 while he was a Senior at Amherst College in Amherst, MA. They were married in October of 1956. After residing in CT and MA, Fran's employer transferred him to OKC in May of 1967. They have remained here since then. While in OKC, she was employed as an RN by Deaconess Hospital in the OB/GYN unit. Later on, she worked with Dr. Fariss Coggins. She and Fran both retired in Oct. of 2000. She was preceded in death by her parents, older brother, James, and sister, Pat. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Fran; daughter, Robin and her husband Paul and grandson Payton; son, Scott and granddaughter Macie; son, Jeffrey and his wife Melissa and grand-daughters, Alexis and Savannah; and several nieces and nephews. Heartfelt gratitude is extended to longtime friend, Polly Johnson, Brook and Ken Plank and family, extra special niece, Pam Field, the St. Charles Community and Scott and Jeff. They were always there when needed most. Maureen embraced her Roman Catholic faith and felt at home at St. Charles where she was a devoted parishioner. There is now a void in the Rainey family that can never be replaced. Humanity has lost a humble, Christian servant but the heavenly stars are much brighter. Vaya Con Dios, my Darling. Memorial services will be at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Friday, June 14, 10:00am. Interment will be private at a later date.