Ralph Carpenter OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 2, 1939 - Jun. 25, 2019
Ralph G. Carpenter, born 11/2/39 in OKC to Quanah Lee and Bennie Mae Carpenter, left this earth 6/25/19. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Esther, brother, Kenneth Lee, first wife, Nancy; son, Rick. He was survived by his wife, Peggy, daughter, Cindy Dollard (Tony), step-daughter, Gina Drain (Brian), step-son, HG Drain (April); grand-children, Kiaya (Eric), Lindsay (Scott), Jeff (Jen), Sabrina, Taylor (David), Preston (Michaela), Rachel, and Lilee; great grandchildren, Hamato, Ethan, Aiyah, Zachary, and Rylee; sister, Lynn Shade (David) and a host of nieces and nephews. Ralph loved his family & always put the needs of others first. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Viewing will be 4-8PM Thurs. & Fri. at the funeral home. Services will be 10 AM Sat. at First Christian Church of Yukon.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 28, 2019