Ralph L. Gregory YUKON
January 15, 1927 - December 6, 2019
Ralph L. Gregory, loving husband of Hadley Elaine Brown, passed away peace-fully on Friday, Dec. 6, after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 54 years, Leola E. Blasingame, his mother Estelle Oliver, father William, brother Charles, sister Betty McCollum and grandchildren Robern Priest and LeDell McCall. He is survived by his three daughters Bebe Lovelace, Pamela Priest, and Cindy Hammett; his nephew Tommy Gregory; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and their extended families. He was born Jan. 15, 1927 in Memphis, TX, but lived most of his life in OKC. He served honorably in the Merchant Marines and the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He attained a B.A. in Business & Merchandising from OCU. He retired as an Inspector for the Dept. of Tourism, Parks and Recre-ation for the State of OK in 1992. He was an accom-plished ballroom dancer and bowler. He was a member of Putnam City Baptist Church where he pursued God's plan for his life and actively supported the church's missions. Viewing will be Dec. 11 from 4 to 8 PM. His funeral service is at Chapel Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 8701 Northwest Expressway, OKC, OK, on Thursday, Dec. 12th, at 2 PM.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 10, 2019