Ralph Paul Jones OKLAHOMA CITY
Ralph Paul Jones, 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 21, 2019, The son of Weldon and Dora (Davis) Jones, Ralph was born on Oct. 7, 1939 in Stuart, OK. Ralph worked for Transcon Lines for 32 years and then after retirement, he worked another 20 years for Putnam City Public Schools. He attended New Heights Baptist Church. Ralph enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fish-ing and gardening was his passion. Spending time with family was very important to Ralph. "He was a simple man and made the best of it." Ralph is survived by his sons, Paul Jones (Kim), Ellis Jones (Donna), Jerry Jones and Mike Jones (Katie); daughter, Paula Shunkwiler (Curtis); grandchildren, Alicia Levy (Michael), Jessica Perry (Jared), James, Andrew, Thomas, Marybeth, and Aislyn Jones, Christi and Rachel Bell, Cameron and Carter Dokes; great-grand-children, Leah, Marshall, Emily, Nick, Richard, Kaylee, and Aiden; 2 nephews, Mark and Rod Nunn; and a host of other loving family members. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Lee Jones; grandchild, Amber Custard; and several siblings. Visitation will be Wed. 9-9. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019, at Bohanan Cemetery, Stuart, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019