Ralph M. McVay OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 4, 1936 - October 14, 2019
Ralph Michael (Mickey) McVay graduated from Classen High School in Oklahoma City, where he had fond memories of belonging to Phi Lambda Epsilon fraternity. He received a B.S. degree in Geology, from the University of Oklahoma in 1958, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph H. McVay, his mother, Myra E. McVay, and a son, Lance McVay. Survived by son, Michael, of Plano, TX, two grandsons, Noah, and Max McVay of Juneau, Alaska, a cousin Rob Raymond and wife, Karen and their family in Oklahoma City. Former wife, Louann, of Plano, TX and many friends. Special thanks to Janette Walker and family for all the care and assistance they provided over a number of years. His Celebration of Life Services will be held on 11/1/19 at 3:00pm, Crossings Community Church located at 14600 N. Portland Avenue, OKC, OK 73134. Veteran who proudly served in the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Oklahoma Community Foundation: "Classen Class of '54 Scholarship Fund". Send to OCCF, P.O. Box 1446, OKC, OK 73101-9965, or make a contribution to .
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 22, 2019