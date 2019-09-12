|
Ralph S. Foley YUKON
July 8, 1939 - Sept. 9, 2019
Longtime Yukon resident, Ralph S. Foley, 80, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. Ralph was born July 8, 1939 in Oklahoma City to Charles and Euna Mae Foley. He attended and grad-uated from Putnam City High School. Ralph's career as a food broker spanned over 5 decades from the early 70's to 2017. Ralph was a "one of a kind Salesman"; respected for his knowledge and expertise in the food service industry. He always had a smile and a joke to offer his customers along with his presentations. He had a passion for everything he did in life and that made him a "Legend" to all he knew. In Ralph's free time, he loved to play golf. Never turning down a chance to play, no matter how far he had to travel. Another passion Ralph had was his 1955 Chevy, he was constantly tinkering with it to get it just the way he wanted it then starting all over again. He traveled all over the state of Oklahoma and Arkansas showing his '55. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charles Foley and Bob Goforth. His memory will live on with his daughter Stacey and the countless lives he touched in his career and on the golf course. Services will be 2pm Saturday September 14th at Guardian West Funeral Home (5820 NW 41st St.) and interment to follow at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 12, 2019