Ramoncita Davoult

April 22, 1935 - June 9, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Ramoncita June Davoult passed from this life June 9, 2019, in Oklahoma City at the age of 84. She was born on April 22, 1935, in Albuquerque, NM to Antonio and Ramoncita Moraga. Ramoncita married the love of her life, Durlan C. Davoult, June 4, 1953. They enjoyed doing so much together and were blessed with 63 years of marriage before Durlan's passing on Nov. 8, 2016. Ramoncita's hobbies included gardening, traveling and watching old movies. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Antonio and Ramoncita Moraga; and her husband, Durlan C. Davoult. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her, including her son, Michael Davoult; daughter, Jeanette Rayner & husband Danny Rayner; her granddaughters, Danielle Dodson & her husband Lance and Michelle Adams & her husband Aaron; and great-grandson, George Adams; also, her two surviving sisters, Mary Chavez and Angie Taylor. No services are scheduled at this time.