Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Resources
More Obituaries for RAMONCITA DAVOULT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAMONCITA DAVOULT


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ramoncita Davoult
April 22, 1935 - June 9, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Ramoncita June Davoult passed from this life June 9, 2019, in Oklahoma City at the age of 84. She was born on April 22, 1935, in Albuquerque, NM to Antonio and Ramoncita Moraga. Ramoncita married the love of her life, Durlan C. Davoult, June 4, 1953. They enjoyed doing so much together and were blessed with 63 years of marriage before Durlan's passing on Nov. 8, 2016. Ramoncita's hobbies included gardening, traveling and watching old movies. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Antonio and Ramoncita Moraga; and her husband, Durlan C. Davoult. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her, including her son, Michael Davoult; daughter, Jeanette Rayner & husband Danny Rayner; her granddaughters, Danielle Dodson & her husband Lance and Michelle Adams & her husband Aaron; and great-grandson, George Adams; also, her two surviving sisters, Mary Chavez and Angie Taylor. No services are scheduled at this time. Condolences may be shared at www.ResthavenOkc.com
Published in The Oklahoman on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
Download Now