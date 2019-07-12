Home

RANDY MOOREMAN

RANDY MOOREMAN Obituary

Randy Reed
Mooreman



Randy Mooreman, of Oklahoma City, passed away after a terrible bicycle accident on June 16th. Randy was born August 6, 1959, in Ponca City, OK, to Ed and Reeda Mooreman. He loved to go fishing and enjoyed gardening. He was a '78 graduate of Del City High School. Randy is survived by his mother Reeda Mooreman of OKC, brother Rick Mooreman wife Debbie of OKC, brother Scott Mooreman wife Mary of OKC, sister Patricia Howard husband Mitch of Lucama, NC, brother Chris Mooreman of OKC and life partner Mario Forshee. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00am at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, 2301 E. Indian Hills Rd., Norman, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 12, 2019
