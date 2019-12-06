|
Randy G Peevyhouse LUTHER
Nov. 8, 1960 - Dec. 4, 2019
Randy Gene Peevyhouse, 59, was born Nov. 8, 1960 in OKC and passed away Dec. 4, 2019, in Chandler. Preceding him in death were his parents, Jimmy Peevyhouse and Mary Blackwood; and his stepfather, Henry Blackwood. Survivors include his son, Tony Peevyhouse (Beth); grandchildren, Bella, Vinny, and Ben; brother, Jacky Peevyhouse; nieces and nephews, Ariel, Jessy, Ean, Kasen, Lane, Lilly, and Aiden. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Lehman Funeral Home with interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 6, 2019