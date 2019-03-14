Ray E. Bishop, D.O.

Dec. 2, 1923 - Mar. 11, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Dr. Ray E. Bishop, D.O. was a longtime resident of Oklahoma City, OK passed away on

March 11, 2019 at Meadow-lake Retirement Village at the age of 95 years old. Ray was born in Kansas City, Kansas in December 1923 to his parents Dr. Richard and Amy Bishop. He grew up in Kansas graduating from Washington High School in Bethel, Kansas. Later graduating from the Kansas City College of Osteopathy & Surgery as a Doctor of Osteopathy in 1946. He interned at Lakeside Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri where he developed his focus in radiology and subsequently graduated from the Kansas City College Hospital's Radiology Department in 1948. He was the Head of Radiology and an Associate Professor of the Department of Surgery at the Chicago College Hospital from 1951 thru 1960. In early 1961 he started duties at Hillcrest Osteopathic Hospital here in Oklahoma City, OK. He was later also elected Chief-Of-Staff of the hospital in 1958 for a time. He eventually semi-retired as the Chairman of the Radiology Department in 1988 and then fully retired 1990. Of note he served on the Board of Directors in the American Osteopathic College of Radiology for eight years. Ray will sadly be missed by his daughters Chris and Karen as well as his step-daughter Ann. He was predeceased by his first wife of 23 years Ruth and his second wife of over 30 years Margaret. The viewing will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 from Noon to 8:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home located at 500 SW 104th Street, Oklahoma City, OK. The graveside service will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 10:00am at Resthaven Cemetery located at the SE corner of South Western and 104th Street. Any memorial donations may be made to Speck Home for Boys in Oklahoma City, OK a group close to his heart for many years. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary