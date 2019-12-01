|
|
Ray Lee Davis YUKON
March 6, 1946 - Nov. 24, 2019
Ray Lee Davis, owner of Davis Carpet in Yukon, died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the age of 73. Ray is survived by his wife, Debbie Davis; her son, Raymond Hill, and his girlfriend, Tawnya Conrad; Ray's daughter, Candace Schwarz and husband Jim; their son, Evan, and daughter, Riley Schwarz; Ray's daughter, Carey Vincent and husband Mike; their two sons, Chase and Brady Vincent; Ray's brother, Doy Davis and wife Shirley; their daughter, Kasey Moser and husband Erick; their sons, Bart Davis and Barret Davis and wife Daesha; and Ray's sister, Betty Holsonbake and husband Dale; their two daughters, Shanda Scott and Kim Bercier and husband Cub, and their two sons, Trech and Glen Allen Holsonbake. Ray is happily walking with his savior Jesus as he is reunited with his parents, Lee and Ellen Davis, and grandmother, Naomi Davis, who preceded him in death. Ray was born in Oklahoma City March 6, 1946. He attended Putnam City Schools. He volunteered for the U.S. Navy serving from Dec. 1964-1968. In 1969, Ray's father believed in him so much that he gave him all the money he had, which was $1,000, for Ray to start his carpet business. Ray grew it into a very successful business and just reached his 50th anniversary in business this month. Ray lived life to the fullest and was passionate about everything he did. He loved the morning coffee shop with friends, collecting guns, riding motorcycles, watching the stock market, and talking about the Bible. More than anything, he loved being with his friends and family. He loved to joke with the grandkids, pick on the great- nieces and nephews, and they loved him for it. Ray was a rock in the family and has blessed us with a legacy for which we are truly grateful. A private family Graveside Service will be held at the Yukon Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 at Trinity Baptist Church, 620 N. Cemetery Rd., Yukon, OK. Online condolences may be signed at:
www.yandafuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 1, 2019