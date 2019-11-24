|
|
Ray D. Young EDMOND
Jul. 31, 1930 - Nov. 14, 2019
Ray D. Young was born in Hooker, OK. to James and Mary Young.
Raymond is survived by Lee, his wife of 67 years; son Kyle and partner Darla Smith; son Raymond and wife Ellen; sisters Jewell and Roberta; and his grand-daughters Allison and Rachel.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Eugene; and sister Wilma.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Grace-lawn Cemetery, Edmond, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019