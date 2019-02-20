Raymond Roy McCown

March 3, 1921 - Feb. 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Raymond Roy, 97, went to his Heavenly home on Feb 18, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1921 in Berlin, OK to Robert Roy & Leona McCown. Raymond joined the US Army & honorably served his country during WW II. Raymond will be deeply missed and fondly remembered each day. Preceded in death by his parents; wife of 65 years, Eva Marie McCown; sisters: Lorene and Ardella; grandson, DeWayne; & son-in-law, Lennie. He leaves wonderful memories with his children: Pat, Sherry, Mike & Candy; sister, Bonnie; grandchildren: Robin, Jay, Mike, Jeff, Kate, Andy & Jacob; great grandchildren: Ashley, Gracie, Gunner, Collin, Connor & Ezra; many nieces, nephews & friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the people at Norman VA & Valir Hospice for their loving care & support. Viewing will be 4-8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Services to honor his life will be held 12 Noon Thursday, February 21 2019 at the South Colonial Chapel with burial following 2:30 PM at the Memory Lane Cemetery in Anadarko, OK. Friends may leave condolences for the family at

vondelsmithmortuary.com Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 20, 2019