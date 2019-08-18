|
|
Reatha L Putzke BOZEMAN, MT
Dec. 20, 1926 - Aug. 14, 2019
Reatha L Putzke, daughter of George Allen Tate and Ollie May (Ballard) Tate, was born Dec. 20, 1926, in El Dorado, KS and departed this life on Aug. 14, 2019, in Bozeman, MT at the age of 92. She married the love of her life, Frank, on June 15, 1947. They moved to Oklahoma City, where they settled, and she devoted her life to her husband and three children. Later in life, she moved to Bozeman, MT with family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Frank J Putzke; her parents; and six siblings. She is survived by her children, Steve Putzke, of Palestine, TX; Kathy Sappington, of Tulsa, OK; and Robert Putzke, of Olathe, KS; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Interment and Gravesite Services to be held at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery, OKC, on Aug. 19, at 10 a.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 18, 2019