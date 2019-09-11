|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Reba Cosette (Turner) Emerson
September 11, 1932 - September 9, 2019
Reba Cosette (Turner) Emerson was born September 11, 1932 in Hammon, OK the daughter of Newt and Eliza Caroline (Stanford) Turner. She completed this life on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the age of 86. She was at peace and surrounded by her family. Cosette was born in the home where she was raised in Hammon, OK. She graduated from Hammon High School in 1950. She was honored to be nominated and attended Girls State Leadership Conference in Chickasha. She married Ace Chester Emerson on February 27, 1953. They made their home and raised their four children in Meeker and later Oklahoma City. She worked as a secretary for Tinker Air Force Base. After her retirement, she went to work for the Elks Lodge in Shawnee. She most recently was a member of the Deer Creek Church of Christ and also had been a member around 40 years at the Wellston Church of Christ. She had also attended Meeker, East Side and the Hammon Churches of Christ. She faithfully attended church three times a week with four kids in-tow! She also loved her grandkids and spending time attending their many sporting events, school plays, birthdays and life in general. She was their Nana. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ace; her sons, Mark Leon Emerson and his wife Cindi of Choctaw, OK and Jon Emerson and his wife Maria of Glen Ellyn, IL; her daughters, Ava Emerson of OKC and Reba Creech and her husband Perry of Yukon; her sister, Mrs. Jean Ozenberger of Bella Vista, AR; her grandchildren, Lara Nickel of Brooklyn, NY, Kate Nickel and Candice Duncan and her husband Tyler of OKC. She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Kyle Stanton Nickel; her siblings, Hetiwa Thomas, Inez Gilson, Dale Turner, Durward Turner, Wayne Turner. She was so deeply loved by ALL of her siblings and they thought she hung the moon. Her children benefited from this love of her family, also. Cosette played guard for the Hammon Lady Warriors and was a very proud graduate of Hammon High School. She truly loved her hometown of Hammon and also loved her golfing buddies at the Shawnee Elks. She and Dad took several memorable golfing trips with Betty and Dale Wesner, Cliff and Betty Cox and Bob and LaVerne Emerson. Cosette's life priorities were her family and the Church. She was a devoted Wife, Mother & Nana. The "little girl from Hammon" is loving her new life with family that has gone before and we rejoice with her! Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, at the Vondel L. Smith Mortuary North Chapel, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd. with interment at 2:00 p.m. in the Rossville Cemetery. She was a dandy! Special thanks to Hospice and her in-home care givers. Memorials may be made to: The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for Alzheimer's Research, 825 NE 13th, Oklahoma City, OK 73104.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019