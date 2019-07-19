Home

May 31, 1925 - July 17, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Reba, last of the Jackson clan from Pushmataha County, was born in Page, OK to Clara & W.A. Jackson. She joins the love of her life, D.W. Hairrell, whom she married in 1944.
She is survived by her daughters Jeannie Hayes Bain and Mary Maddux, granddaughters Karey Butler Stinson, Catherine Hayes Manuel, Lee Ann Maddux, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren! Grandson Bill Maddux passed in 1996. She loved OU Football and Thunder Basketball, was a successful homemaker/ fisherwoman and could make a mean chocolate pie! We all will miss her deeply, but know she's "still kickin', just not very high".
Graveside service will be held at 10 A.M. Sat., July 20, 2019, at Arlington Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 19, 2019
