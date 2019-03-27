|
|
Rebecca Lynn HARRAH
Summers
Sept. 23, 1955 - March 22, 2019
Rebecca Lynn (Martin) Summers was born September 23, 1955 in Oklahoma
City. She left this earth on March 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Willie of the home; sister, Debbie Tomlinson & husband, Gerald; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1576 Tim Holt Dr., Harrah, OK. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Birth Choice of Oklahoma in Rebecca's Memory, 4701 S. Western, Oklahoma City, OK 73109.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 27, 2019