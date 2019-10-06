|
|
Lawerence J. McCurdy OKLAHOMA CITY
Oct. 3, 1921 - Sept. 27, 2019
Lawerence Joseph McCurdy, "Mack" went to be with his Lord and his Savior Friday evening. Preceding him in death were his parents, Lester & Nellie; a son, Larry; and all of his siblings. He was a Navy veteran, retired from Tinker AFB for 37 years, where he worked as an aircraft electrician. Mack was an avid hunter and fisherman until one day before his death. He lived life on his own terms. He is survived by a large family of children, stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. There will be a private service with immediate family at his graveside at the Seward Cemetery in Guthrie. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , in his name.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019