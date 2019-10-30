Home

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Rena G. Richardson
June 6, 1932 - October 28, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Rena (Greer) Richardson was born June 6, 1932 in Erie, MO the daughter of William J. and Lydia Agnes (Filson) Greer. She completed this life on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the age of 87. Rena married Robert Dale "Bob" Richardson on September 2, 1951. They were married for 59 years when he preceded her in death on July 6, 2010. She is survived by her daughter, Alisa Morris and her husband Major of Bixby, OK; her sons, Phil Richardson and his wife Cindy, Joe Richardson, all of OKC and Mark Richardson and his wife Sharon of Edmond; her brothers, Jerry Greer and his wife Carolyn of OKC and David Greer and his wife Beverly of Kingston, OK; her ten grandchildren, Debra Henry, Melissa Adams, Tiffany Richardson, Brad Richardson, April Brant, Blake Richardson, Bryan Richardson, Amber Rogers, Jessica Morris and Emily Morris; her eighteen great grandchildren, Baylie Henry, Brooklyn Henry, Max Adams, Luke Adams, William Richardson, Rebeca Richardson, Braden Richardson, Erin Richardson, Kara Brant, Coby Brant, Tobias Richardson, Blayne Richardson, Camden Richardson, Graham Richardson, Molly Richardson, Kenadie Rogers, Jaxson Rogers and Kadence Rogers. Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, in the Vondel Smith Mortuary North Chapel, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd. Private Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: Oklahoma Baptist Childrens Homes, 3800 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73112.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 30, 2019
