Reta Emma Carolina OKLAHOMA CITY
Hall
Jan. 15, 1930 - June 10, 2019
Reta Hall, of OKC, passed away June 10, 2019. She was born January 15, 1930 to Pleasant and Emma Barris in Oklahoma City, OK. Reta was a longtime member of Penn South Church of Christ in OKC. She loved being around her family and looked forward to visits when everyone was together. She enjoyed cooking for her family and also enjoyed visiting her sister in the countryside. Reta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Fred Hall; sons, Freddy Wayne Hall, Randy Owen Hall; brother, Pleasant John Wesley Barris; sister, Reola Smith; sons-in-law, Johnny Walter Rath, David Wynn; daughter-in-law, Sheila Hall. She is survived by her children, Sherry Ann Rath, Teresa Fay Shotts and husband, Thomas, Tony Lane Hall, Kimberly Yvonne Wynn; daughter-in-law, Glenda Hall; sister, Mary Arty Richmond; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews. A funeral service to celebrate Reta's life will be 1PM, Monday, June 17, 2019, at the South Colonial Chapel with interment following at Mustang Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 16, 2019