Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 634-1439
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
South Colonial Chapel
Reta Emma Carolina
Hall
Jan. 15, 1930 - June 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Reta Hall, of OKC, passed away June 10, 2019. She was born January 15, 1930 to Pleasant and Emma Barris in Oklahoma City, OK. Reta was a longtime member of Penn South Church of Christ in OKC. She loved being around her family and looked forward to visits when everyone was together. She enjoyed cooking for her family and also enjoyed visiting her sister in the countryside. Reta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Fred Hall; sons, Freddy Wayne Hall, Randy Owen Hall; brother, Pleasant John Wesley Barris; sister, Reola Smith; sons-in-law, Johnny Walter Rath, David Wynn; daughter-in-law, Sheila Hall. She is survived by her children, Sherry Ann Rath, Teresa Fay Shotts and husband, Thomas, Tony Lane Hall, Kimberly Yvonne Wynn; daughter-in-law, Glenda Hall; sister, Mary Arty Richmond; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews. A funeral service to celebrate Reta's life will be 1PM, Monday, June 17, 2019, at the South Colonial Chapel with interment following at Mustang Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 16, 2019
