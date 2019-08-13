Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Smith and Kernke N. May
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for REUBEN CASKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REUBEN CASKEY


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REUBEN CASKEY Obituary

Reuben Dale Caskey
June 24, 1942 - August 9, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Reuben Dale Caskey, 77, passed away on August 9, 2019 in Oklahoma City. He was born to Reuben B. and Lillie (Bretches) Caskey on June 24, 1942 in Muskogee, OK. Dale graduated Muskogee High School and NE State University in Tahlequah, OK before serving his country in the United States Air Force. After the service Dale went to work for Phillips 66 and retired from there after 30 years. Dale then worked for five years at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Dale was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Lou (Smith) Caskey; his parents; brothers Thomas Lee and Bobby Glenn Caskey. He is survived by his sister Jean Marie Caskey Booth and her husband Leonard; nieces Glenette Nothum, Carol Steiner, Gaylene Corbett, Beth Asher, and nephews Rusty Booth and Dusty Booth. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Smith and Kernke N. May, graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm on Wednesday at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REUBEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.