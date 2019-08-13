|
|
Reuben Dale Caskey OKLAHOMA CITY
June 24, 1942 - August 9, 2019
Reuben Dale Caskey, 77, passed away on August 9, 2019 in Oklahoma City. He was born to Reuben B. and Lillie (Bretches) Caskey on June 24, 1942 in Muskogee, OK. Dale graduated Muskogee High School and NE State University in Tahlequah, OK before serving his country in the United States Air Force. After the service Dale went to work for Phillips 66 and retired from there after 30 years. Dale then worked for five years at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Dale was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Lou (Smith) Caskey; his parents; brothers Thomas Lee and Bobby Glenn Caskey. He is survived by his sister Jean Marie Caskey Booth and her husband Leonard; nieces Glenette Nothum, Carol Steiner, Gaylene Corbett, Beth Asher, and nephews Rusty Booth and Dusty Booth. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Smith and Kernke N. May, graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm on Wednesday at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 13, 2019