Rex Dwain Brooks

Feb. 2, 1937 - March 29, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Rex Dwain Brooks, 82, of Oklahoma City, went to be with his Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019, at his home. The son of Berry Wilson "Dub" Brooks and Edith Bane (Byers) Brooks, he was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Blanchard, OK. Rex grew up in Blanchard and graduated from Blanchard High School in 1955. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Okinawa from 1960 to 1962. He married Norma Newton on May 16, 1964, in Oklahoma City. Rex received a BBA in finance from The University of Oklahoma in 1965, an LLB from The University of Oklahoma in 1967, superseded by a Juris Doctor awarded on April 21, 1970. Rex's legal career began in 1967 as an Associate Attorney with Elliott, Woodard, and Ralston; in 1968, as a Staff Attorney for Maryland Casualty Company; and in 1974, he entered private practice and continued until his death. The majority of Rex's career was spent working side by side with his beloved wife, Norma, in their law office, until her health no longer allowed. In 2017, he received a certificate of recognition in honor of more than 50 years membership in the Oklahoma Bar Association. He was a past member of the Association of Trial Lawyers, a member of the Oklahoma County Bar Association and American Bar Association, and a past member of the Chickasaw Bar Association. He was admitted to practice in the Eastern and Western United States District Courts, Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, United States Supreme Court, and the Chickasaw Tribal Court. Rex was Baptist in faith and was a longtime member of Baptist Temple Church in Oklahoma City. He faithfully served Jesus as an ordained Deacon, Chairman of the Deacons, Sunday School Teacher, member of the Ministry Leadership Team and Security Detail, and as an occasional pulpit supply preacher. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Norma Newton Brooks; three brothers, Orlan, Raymond, and Donald Brooks; and a sister-in-law, Donna Brooks. Rex is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Hicks and her husband Terry, and one son, Jonathan Brooks, all of Oklahoma City; two brothers, Ron Brooks and Roy Brooks and his wife Connie, one sister, Shirley Southard and her husband, Dick, two sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Brooks and Euline Brooks, all of Blanchard; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loved ones and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Blanchard. Burial will follow in the Blanchard Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Eisenhour Funeral Home of Blanchard. Online obituary and guest book are available at www.eisenhourfh.com Published in The Oklahoman on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary