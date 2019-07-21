Rhonda Wynona

Cathey-Wood

July 18, 1955 - July 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Rhonda Wynona Cathey-Wood passed with peace and grace on July 18, 2019, with her family at her side. She is survived by husband, Tim Wood Jr; daughter, Jessica Wood; her parents, Thad & Clara Cathey; brother, Randy Cathey and wife LaDonna; sister, Shai Cathey and wife Candy; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rhonda was born July 18, 1955, in McAlester, OK. She graduated from Southeast High School in 1973. After graduation, she went on to pursue a career in phlebotomy, which she did for 44 years. Rhonda was an avid Oklahoma sports fan. She enjoyed gardening and had a great love for animals. The only thing Rhonda loved more than animals was her family. She loved spending time with them and making many wonderful memories. Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the South Colonial Chapel, 6934 S. Western Ave., OKC, with interment following at 3 p.m. at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Wapanucka, OK. The family wishes to thank Humanity Hospice for their care. If you wish, donations may be made to The Humane Society of Oklahoma or animal . Friends may leave their condolences for the family at vondelsmithmortuary.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019