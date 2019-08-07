|
YUKON
Richard Alexander
"Sam" Birchall
October 30, 1949 - August 4, 2019
Richard Alexander "Sam" Birchall was born Oct. 30, 1949 to Laura & Ed (HoHo the Clown) Birchall. He died suddenly and quietly at home Sun., Aug. 4, 2019. Though named for 2 grand-fathers he was known as Sam throughout his life. He was the 3rd of 6 children. Upon graduation from Putnam City HS in 1968 he enlisted in the Army completing 2 tours of duty in Vietnam where he received the Bronze Star. Sam's deepest secret was attending OSU majoring in History/Economics. He also obtained a teaching certificate from UCO. He married Janet Schwab in 1972. They had 3 daughters. His work career included retail, horticulture, educator and business owner. He was currently employed at OMRF. Sam was a lifelong OU fan continuing to bemoan the '56 loss to Notre Dame which he witnessed as a 7 year old. He loved any sport with a ball. His grasp of details was as sharp identifying horticultural pests as analyzing battle-fields. He was an avid traveler and voracious reader. Whether in sports or music his most gratifying experience was to watch his daughters play. Sam was a gentle and tender caretaker to his mother and quick to help others in need. He is survived by wife of 5 years, Carol; daughters, Cathie, Stephanie & Ann; step-sons, Jerry & John (Richelle) McKinley; sisters/brother-in-law Marian Smith, Jane Bryson & Richard (Olga) Stone; siblings, Bill (Patti), Michael, Regina, Dan (Sami) & Charmagne; 16 nieces and nephews, 15 great-nieces and nephews, BFAM Will (Debra) Marshall, 2 cats & 1 grand dog. He attended St. Charles Catholic Borromeo Church. Sam leaves a host of friends who will miss his quirky humor, intentional malapropisms, infectious laugh and bright mind. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 am on Fri., Aug. 9, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church in Yukon, OK. In lieu of flowers donations to OMRF are requested in Sam's memory. On line condolences may be signed at:
www.yandafuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 7, 2019