Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Richard "Cecil" Cox
Feb. 15, 1920 - May 30, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Richard Cecil Cox was born in Faxon, OK Feb. 15, 1920, to Benjamin Franklin and Freda Wilnette (Peters) Cox. Cecil departed this earthly life on May 30, 2019, at the age of 99. Cecil married the love of his life, Anita Kilcrease, May 17, 1946. They were blessed with one daughter, Connie Beth Cox. Cecil attended Capitol Hill High School and later, Blackwell Business College. He was a WWII veteran, and served as a sergeant in the 8th Tactical Air Command Squadron of the U.S. Army. Cecil was a Deputy Assessor for the Oklahoma County Assessor's Office. Upon retirement, Cecil and Anita enjoyed many years of traveling with friends and family members. He was an active member of Southminster Presbyterian Church for over 88 years. Cecil was very proud to be OU's Patriot of the Game during the Ohio State football game, and had Toby Keith present him with his special football. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Joe, Don, S.L., and Tommy. He is survived by Anita, his wife of 73 years; daughter, Connie Cox and husband Joe, of Oklahoma City; grandchildren, Craig Cox and wife Teka and Casi Bays and husband Bryan; great-grandchildren, Ashton and Emerson Cox, Peyton and Kylie Jo Bays; brother, Jerry Cox and wife Joyce, of Austin, TX; sister-in-law, Jane Adams, of Archer City, TX; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held 12-8 p.m. Monday, June 3 with family present to greet friends 4-6 p.m. A Funeral ceremony to celebrate Cecil's life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4 in the Chapel at Resthaven, resthavenokc.com
Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019
