|
|
Richard Franklin NICHOLS HILLS
"Dick" Ellis
Dec. 16, 1930 - Aug. 28, 2019
Richard Franklin "Dick" Ellis passed away Aug. 28, 2019, in Oklahoma City. He was born Dec. 16, 1930, in Shawnee, OK to Gladys Faye (Smith) and Joseph Stearns Ellis. Dick graduated Pembroke Country Day School in Kansas City in 1949. Recruited by Bud Wilkinson to play football for the Sooners, he enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and was a member of the 1950 National Championship team. He was also a member of Phi Gamma Delta. After attending the University of Oklahoma for four years, he graduated from Oklahoma City University in 1954. Upon graduation, he joined the Navy and was a gunnery officer aboard the U.S.S. Randolph. After his service, he started Oklahoma Armored Car, Inc., eventually selling the company to Loomis Armored. He was the president and owner of Allergy Laboratories, Inc. He sold the company in 2001.
Dick enjoyed playing golf at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club. He was a past president of the Club. He enjoyed OU football, and he supported the University of Oklahoma's Athletics Department. He was a volunteer at the VA and an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Dick made a lot of friends throughout his life, and he kept in touch with them through the years. He was a loyal friend, and his friendships were a very important part of his life. Dick loved his family. He especially loved all his nieces and nephews, and he was devoted to them.
Dick is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carla; two brothers and their wives, Robert and Nancy Ellis and Charles and Dorothy Ellis; sister-in-law, Marilyn Balyeat and Dr. William Hawley. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Ray M. Balyeat; and brothers, Joseph S. Ellis and Hal D. Balyeat.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Foundation, 4400 N. Shartel Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73118.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019