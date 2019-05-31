

























Richard "Pete"

Frederick Remmers

December 29, 1922 - May 6, 2019



NICHOLS HILLS

Richard F. Remmers (Pete), 96, of Oklahoma City, OK, passed away May 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Harriet Tarman Remmers, father and mother, Fred E. Remmers and Mabel Rogers Remmers of Oklahoma City OK. An accomplished attorney, he worked for both Phillips Petroleum and Sohio Petroleum until retiring and establishing a private practice in Oklahoma City. He was admitted to practice before the US Supreme Court, United States Circuit Court of Appeals for the 1st, 5th, 7th, 9th and 10th Circuits and a member of Delta Theta Phi Law Fraternity. Pete was a WW II Veteran of the Pacific Theater serving on the USS Saratoga CV-3 and USS Floydsbay AVP-40. He was a graduate of Classen High School Class of 1941, The University of Oklahoma College of Engineering (BS Chemical Engineering '44), The University of Oklahoma College of Law (Juris Doctorate '52). Pete was a lifelong supporter of the Boy Scouts including earning the rank of Eagle Scout and later as Scout Master at All Souls' Episcopal Church where he was a member for many decades. Pete was known for kindness and his love of family and friends, which he cherished his entire life, he truly personified the greatest generation and was one of the good guys. Pete is survived by his daughter Marilyn Remmers Leaman and granddaughter Rebecca Leaman Blake and son-in-law Jeffrey Blake and great granddaughter Charlotte Blake of Tulsa, OK, his daughter and son-in-law Elaine Remmers Cook M.D. and Marshall L. Cook M.D. of Phoenix, AZ and granddaughters Lauren Cook, of Los Angeles, CA and granddaughter Rachel Cook of Phoenix, AZ, and his son Neal F. Remmers of Wichita, KS. He is also survived by several beloved cousins and other family members. Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 3rd, at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Abbey Mausoleum Chapel, 6001 NW Grand Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73118 with interment in Rose Hill Burial Park, directed by Hahn-Cook/ Street & Draper. Memorials may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Oklahoma State University Veterinary Health Sciences, or the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. Published in The Oklahoman on May 31, 2019