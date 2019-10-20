|
|
Richard Elliott OKLAHOMA CITY
Goldner
Nov. 9, 1938 - Oct. 12, 2019
Richard Elliott Goldner was born in Punxsutawney, PA on Nov. 9, 1938, to the Rev. Michael B. & Helen M. (Hawbaker) Goldner. The family moved to Alliance, OH in 1945, where he attended school and graduated Valedictorian of Alliance High School in 1956. He attended Wittenberg University and graduated cum laude from Mount Union College in 1960. He attended graduate school at Ohio State University.
He married Mary Alice Juergens on Sept. 16, 1961. They recently celebrated their 58th anniversary. He served in the Army Reserve from 1963-1969. His career was spent in the field of Quality Assurance, and he was active in the American Society for Quality Control. His career took him from Canton, OH to Michigan, California and finally, to Oklahoma, where he retired. In 2017, he and his wife moved to Concordia Life Plan Community.
After retirement, Dick volunteered at Reaching Our City Food Pantry and enjoyed singing in the Golden Harmonizers Choir at the Edmond Senior Center, St. Paul's Lutheran Church choir and the chorus at Concordia.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother; sister, Carol Goodman; and niece, Robin Goodman.
He is survived by wife, Mary. Also survived by nephew, Michael Goodman, and great-nephew, Daniel, of Wisconsin; and cousin, Mrs. Jon (Judie) Findon, of Chambersburg, PA.
Services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Northlawn Cemetery in Canton, OH.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019