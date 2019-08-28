|
|
MCLOUD
Richard "Rick"
Ramsey
Oct. 11, 1956 - Aug. 24, 2019
Richard John Ramsey, 62, of McLoud, left this life on August 24, 2019 in McLoud. He was born in St. Louis, MO on October 11, 1956 to Barney and Wyona (Riske) Ramsey. Richard grew up in a hard-working family near St. Louis, MO. His dad was a skilled concrete finisher and his mother was a dedicated home care giver, who made sure the family always had a hot dinner on the table and clean clothes to wear. Richard learned a strong work ethic while working for his father. He completed 41 years of service to Boeing/McDonnell Douglas in support of our national security and our nation's war fighters and retired in April 2019. In his younger days, Richard rode plenty of bucking stock at local rodeos, participating in barrel racing, bull riding and calf roping. He graduated from Columbia University and then earned a PhD in Theoretical Physics from Washington University. Richard enjoyed reading, target shooting and fishing. He and his wife Karen were married December 31, 2015 on a beach on the Caribbean Island of Cayman Brac in the British West Indies. They established their home just one block from Lake Wes Watkins near McLoud, OK, where the fishing is great.
His motto: "It's all about our values, our families and friends…All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent" - Thomas Jefferson
Richard was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Karen of the home; 2 daughters Jessica Ovca and husband Jeff of Lake St. Louis, MO and Ashley Ramsey of Kirksville, MO; two grandchildren Madelyn "Maddie " Ovca and Ethan Ovca, both of Lake St. Louis, MO; and a cousin, Bob Ramsey of Fenton, MO. Funeral services will be held in Asa Smith Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, under direction of Asa Smith Funeral Service, Harrah, followed by inter-ment in Memory Lane Cemetery, Harrah. Tributes and condolences may be posted on the funeral home web-site: www.asasmith.net
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 28, 2019