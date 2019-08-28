|
Richard L. Genzer OKLAHOMA CITY
April 09, 1918 - August 26, 2019
Richard Genzer passed away August 26 in Oklahoma City at the age of 101. He was the oldest son of LF and Frances Genzer. Richard married Mary Bernadeen Lynch in 1939. They had two daughters, Barbara Ann and Sandra Kay. He served in the US Army from 1945 through 1946. Richard was a buyer and merchandise manager from 1938-1958 for Halliburton and Kerr Department Stores in Oklahoma City and Leonard's in Fort Worth from 1958-1962. He and his dad started a drilling company from 1946-1958 with his brother Bill Genzer drilling wells in Oklahoma and Texas. In 1962 he became a Real Estate Broker and formed Genzer Real Estate. He maintained the business until the age of 88. He joined the Moose Dance Lodge in Yukon in 1967. As a board member, he scheduled dance bands and entertainment for years. Preceded in death by his parents; sisters Babe and Alice; brothers Bill and Kenneth; and grandson Richard Allen Devitt. He is survived by his brother Edward Genzer (wife Sandra); daughters Barbara (husband Ivan of Grove, OK) and Sandra Demito; three grandchildren, Ivan Devitt, Sherry Hilton, and Deanna Turner; four great-grand-children Kourtney, Kaitlyn, Haley, Hunter; and 2 great great-grandchildren Aidyn and Caroline. He also is survived by his companion and dance partner of 20 years Lisa Durham, along with many other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Baggerley Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with a burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 28, 2019