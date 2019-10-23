|
Richard Thomas Lynch CASHION
December 10, 1953-October 17, 2019
Richard Lynch, age 65, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in his home in Cashion, Oklahoma. He was born in Edmond, Oklahoma on December 10, 1953. Rick atten-ded Deer Creek High School where he was proud to be an Antler. He was a gifted athlete playing both baseball and basketball. Later in life he coached his son and daughter's basketball and softball teams. He worked all over Oklahoma and even Colorado as a Stone Mason for over forty years. Rick's true passion was the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was best known for always wearing camo and having a fishing pole and tackle box in his truck wherever he went.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents William and Georgia Ina Lynch, siblings Jim Lynch, Marcia Cantrell, Donna Buska, and Larry Lynch.
Rick is survived by his children Dustin Lynch of Little Rock, Arkansas and his daughter Kate Peterson and her husband Jay of Guthrie, Oklahoma and their children Cooper, Presley, Myles, Grace, and Skylar. He leaves behind many friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews as well.
Memorial service will be held for Rick on October 26, 2019 at Matthews Funeral Home, Edmond, Oklahoma, at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019