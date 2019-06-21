

























Richard Matthew and Maureen Mary Carducci



In Memoriam

Richard and Maureen would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary had they not passed on to a greater life; Richard in Sept. 2014 and Maureen most recently in Feb. 2019. Richard, born Nov. 23, 1935, in Conneaut, OH; Maureen, born Sept. 11, 1938, in Middlesex, England. Married in 1958 in London, England. Richard's passions: bowling, racquetball, golf and cards. Maureen loved to garden, decorate her home and draw. Richard retired from TAFB in 1978 and after, enjoyed a career at General Motors. He was renowned for his spaghetti & meatballs, catering several events and enjoying all the accolades smiling all the way with Maureen's help. Richard was preceded in death by his father and mother; an infant sister, Carmella; and brothers, James and Donald. Maureen was preceded in death by her mother; father; and brothers, Bryn, William, John, Robin, and Alan; and one sister, Jean; and their son, James Thomas Carducci. Survived by his brothers, Michael and Matthew Carducci, of Conneaut, OH; and Maureen's sisters, Bronwen Lawrence and Penny Curran, both of London, England; their children, Katherine Wenker and husband Tom, of Phoenix, AZ; Debra Davati and husband Mike, of Fredericksburg, VA; Eva Thurman and husband Clayton, of Arcadia, OK; and Richard Carducci, Jr. and wife Stephanie, of Edmond, OK; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will all miss your voice, jokes, laughs, smiles and guidance with life. Their remains will be laid to rest June 21, 2019, Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary