Richard F. McDivitt OKLAHOMA CITY
November 24, 1924 - September 11, 2019
Richard "Frank" McDivitt passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2019, after being diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of 94. He was grateful every day for his wife and daughter, who cared for him dearly so he could be happy and content at home for as long as he was. Frank was born in OKC in 1924. He was the best big brother to sisters Marie and Natalie. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942, serving three years. He graduated from Classen High School in absentia in 1943. Upon discharge in 1945, he earned his accounting degree from OCU and a law degree from the OCU School of Law. Years earlier, he was an active member and youngest Deacon at Crown Heights Christian Church, a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. Frank was a highly respected Special Agent with the IRS and a Tax Attorney in private practice. Before retiring from McDivitt & Casey, Frank had been recognized as one of the premier tax attorneys in Oklahoma, working on some very historic and high profile cases during his career. He served on many boards in various capacities and was bestowed many high honors, such as the Outstanding Service Award from the Oklahoma County Bar Association. He was also an active member of the Oklahoma City Chapter of the Federal Bar Association and founding member of the OCDLA. He has shown great dedication to Oklahoma City University by serving as Chairman on its Board of Trustees for 20 years, a member of the Board of Directors of the OCU Law Alumni Association and on the Law School Advisory Committee. Frank was honored with the university's Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1980 and an honorary Doctor of Laws degree in 1985. In 2001, he received the Justice Marian P. Opala Award for Lifetime Achievement in Law from the OCU School of Law. His list of awards goes on and on, but he was a very humble man, a man of true integrity. Frank was quoted as saying, "I have been truly blessed – making it through the war and later working as a lawyer. Each day was an adventure and a challenge – with both the people and the work. But, God's true Blessings have been my two sons, two stepsons and two daughters, all my grandchildren and great- grandchildren, and most especially Louise, my wife of over 50 years. You can be many things in life, but above all, you can choose to Be Honest." Frank was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard; and sister, Marie Havens. He is survived by his wife, Louise; sister, Natalie Brock (Carlton); son, David (Anita); son, John (Anne); daughter, Anna Jones (Jerry); stepsons, Roger Sprague and Ron Sprague (Michaelene); daughter, Shannon Vint (Fred); nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at Memorial Park Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019