Richard Ray McEver EDMOND
June 19, 1957 - December 6, 2019
Richard Ray McEver was born to Ray and Mildred McEver on June 19, 1957 in Sallisaw, OK. He left this earth on Friday, December 6, 2019. He is survived by daughters Heather McEver and Jasmine Carter; son Chris McEver; and mother Mildred McEver. He is also survived by brother Robert McEver and sister Jeannie Massey, 3 granddaughters, 1 grandson, 5 fur babies and 3 horses. He was a proud Veteran of the US Army and loved his family dearly. The viewing will be held at Smith & Kernke N May on December 13, 2019 from 10:00am to 7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at Council Road Baptist Church on December 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations sent to the Tornado Alley Bulldog Rescue, the Oklahoma Zoological Society, or the Endangered Ark Foundation in Hugo, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 11, 2019